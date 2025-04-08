'UFO Revolution' Journalist Releases New Military Video of Unidentified UAPs

Play video content Jeremy Corbell

UFOs remain a divisive topic -- some people just won't believe in the possibility, but new footage recorded just off our coast is making it harder to dispute their existence.

Experts Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp just released video showing four "Tic Tac" shaped UAPs zooming around the sky off the coast of California ... close to a U.S. Navy ship.

The out-of-this-world encounter happened in February 15, 2023 ... and a weapons systems platform on the USS Jackson captured the UAPs in action.

Jeremy says the crafts were self-illuminated and and one was seen emerging from the ocean and going directly into flight. He says the UAPs left the area together in an apparent coordinated, synchronized and instantaneous departure ... indicating shared communication.

UFO footage from a military vessel sheds more light than UFO sightings captured on cell phones ... as you can see, there's no sign of conventional propulsion powering the crafts ... no heat plumes or exhaust are detected in the video.

Play video content Jeremy Corbell

The shape of the UAPs is super significant as well ... they appear to be eerily similar to the famous "Tic Tac" UAP from a 2004 video that was declassified by the Pentagon and discussed on Capital Hill in multiple hearings on UAPs.

Play video content TMZ Studios