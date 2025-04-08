Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'UFO Revolution' Journalist Releases New Military Video of Unidentified UAPs

UFO Sighting 'Tic Tac' Is Back?!?

Published
04082025_ufo_sighting_kal
WHAT COULD IT BE???
Jeremy Corbell

UFOs remain a divisive topic -- some people just won't believe in the possibility, but new footage recorded just off our coast is making it harder to dispute their existence.

Experts Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp just released video showing four "Tic Tac" shaped UAPs zooming around the sky off the coast of California ... close to a U.S. Navy ship.

040825-ufo-sighting-primary-2
Jeremy Corbell

The out-of-this-world encounter happened in February 15, 2023 ... and a weapons systems platform on the USS Jackson captured the UAPs in action.

Menendez Brothers Prison Interview INLINE-hulu

Jeremy says the crafts were self-illuminated and and one was seen emerging from the ocean and going directly into flight. He says the UAPs left the area together in an apparent coordinated, synchronized and instantaneous departure ... indicating shared communication.

george knapp jeremy corbell aliens sub getty swipe
Getty

UFO footage from a military vessel sheds more light than UFO sightings captured on cell phones ... as you can see, there's no sign of conventional propulsion powering the crafts ... no heat plumes or exhaust are detected in the video.

072721_tic_tac_ufo_kal
ONLY ONE LOGICAL EXPLANATION
Jeremy Corbell

The shape of the UAPs is super significant as well ... they appear to be eerily similar to the famous "Tic Tac" UAP from a 2004 video that was declassified by the Pentagon and discussed on Capital Hill in multiple hearings on UAPs.

011425_ufo_promo_kal
EXPOSING THE TRUTH
TMZ Studios

Jeremy's revealed a bunch of UAP sightings in our TMZ series ... "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution" ... and the evidence keeps mounting!!!

related articles