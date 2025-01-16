'UFO Revolution' Docuseries Reveals New Image Showing UAP over Nuclear Base

Play video content TMZ Studios

A UFO checked out one of America's most secretive nuclear bases ... and an image of the object is featured in the latest episode of "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution" on Tubi.

The shocking footage was first obtained by journalist Dustin Slaughter, who is making history here.

Jeremy Corbell chats with Dustin in Episode 2 of "UFO Revolution" ... and they're digging in on a UFO incursion over Pantex Nuclear Weapons Facility.

As Jeremy explains, Pantex is one of America's most protected nuclear arsenals ... the nation's only nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility.

During the 2015 incident, an unidentified diamond-shaped object was spotted and chased by facility personnel before ultimately disappearing.

Dustin filed a Freedom of Information Act petition with the government to obtain an image of the UFO ... and shockingly, the Department of Energy supplied a weapons platform image showing the UAP.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's the first time in history a journalist was able to successfully petition the DOE for UAP imagery ... and you can see the image in the latest episode.