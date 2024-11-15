Prominent UFO Journalist Says U.S. Government Position on UAPs Is Shifting

Play video content TMZ.com

The United States government isn't just shooting down alien involvement in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) anymore, a huge change from its decades-long position ... so says an expert who writes on UFOs.

We spoke with Marik Von Rennenkampff -- a journalist who writes about UFOs for publications like The Hill and MSN -- on Friday ... and, he tells us we're seeing a change in the language the government is using to describe possible alien tech.

While the government once ridiculed and derided theories about aliens creating UAPs, Rennenkampff says a new report from the Pentagon is more open to the seemingly impossible theories than the institution used to be.

MVR points out Chuck Schumer -- the Senate majority leader -- included specific language in legislation introduced last year looking to declassify information about UAPs ... even ones of possible "non-human" origin.

Rennenkampff points to Congressional testimony from experts on UAPs ... in which they said under oath that there may be alien crafts in the hands of the American government ... so, all the secrecy around these crafts is slowly going by the wayside.

We also ask Rennenkampff about Jeremy Corbell's claim that Congress removed a page of the report on the official record ... and, ya gotta hear his answer. He hopes it's nothing nefarious -- but, he's skeptical about the government's motivations.