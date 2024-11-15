Pentagon Says Commercial Flight Alerted 'Near Miss' With UFO Off NY Coast

The Pentagon is coming clean about a number of unidentifiable flying phenomena in a new report ... including one "near miss" encounter between a commercial plane and a UFO on the East Coast.

The eyebrow-raising case, which was among 757 instances explored in the report, took place in the past year off the coast of New York state. Per the annual report, an airline crew flagged a "near miss with a ‘cylindrical object’ while over the Atlantic Ocean" to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Though it's unclear when exactly the instance took place, or which airline was involved, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office is investigating the matter ... as there may have been a "flight safety issue" during the unexplained encounter.

Yet, this isn't proof one way or the other regarding the possibility of extraterrestrial life ... since investigators have explained away hundreds of other cases -- with the alleged UFOs later being labeled everyday objects, like drones, birds, satellites and balloons.

In fact, the report even shared that Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system was a repeated cause for people believing they spotted a UFO.

The paper also explained many of the unresolved cases were due to a lack of evidence.

The report added ... "It is important to underscore that, to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology."

