Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapses, Killing 18, Caught on Camera

Published
040825_roof_collapse-kal
THE TRAGIC ACCIDENT

Tragedy hit hard in the Dominican Republic when a nightclub roof came crashing down on partygoers -- leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured in the chaos.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera -- one minute, fans were vibing to merengue star Rubby Pérez onstage at the popular Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo ... the next, the roof dramatically collapsed, plunging the place into darkness and panic.

Roof Collapsed At Jet Set Club In Dominican Republic
Pérez was pulled from the rubble, and his manager, Enrique Paulino -- who reportedly had blood on his chest -- said it all happened so fast, he thought it was an earthquake ... but he managed to throw himself into a corner just in time.

Octavio-Dotel-detroit-tigers-getty-1
Getty

Former MLB star relief pitcher Octavio Dotel also survived the tragedy.

The tragedy is massive, with Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi and the sister of former MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, among the dead, according to local media.

Menendez Brothers Prison Interview INLINE-hulu

Rescue efforts are still underway to search for survivors -- and Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, said they believe many people are still alive and they won’t stop until every person is pulled out from under the rubble.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader also showed up at the scene, offering hugs and support to those searching for friends and family.

The cause of the roof collapse is still unclear.

