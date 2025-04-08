Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapses, Killing 18, Caught on Camera

Play video content

Tragedy hit hard in the Dominican Republic when a nightclub roof came crashing down on partygoers -- leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured in the chaos.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera -- one minute, fans were vibing to merengue star Rubby Pérez onstage at the popular Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo ... the next, the roof dramatically collapsed, plunging the place into darkness and panic.

Pérez was pulled from the rubble, and his manager, Enrique Paulino -- who reportedly had blood on his chest -- said it all happened so fast, he thought it was an earthquake ... but he managed to throw himself into a corner just in time.

Former MLB star relief pitcher Octavio Dotel also survived the tragedy.

The tragedy is massive, with Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi and the sister of former MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, among the dead, according to local media.

Rescue efforts are still underway to search for survivors -- and Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, said they believe many people are still alive and they won’t stop until every person is pulled out from under the rubble.

Lamentamos profundamente la tragedia ocurrida en la discoteca Jet Set. Hemos seguido el caso minuto a minuto desde que ocurrió. Todos los organismos de socorro han brindado la asistencia necesaria y están trabajando incansablemente en las labores de rescate. Nuestras oraciones… — Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) April 8, 2025 @luisabinader

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader also showed up at the scene, offering hugs and support to those searching for friends and family.