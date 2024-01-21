Exchange LA's Ceiling Partially Collapses Mid-Concert

Play video content Tik Tok / @paratie / @staticrun / @hercreator

EDM artists at a concert in Los Angeles blew the roof off the place Saturday night ... and we mean that kinda literally -- 'cause part of the ceiling collapsed mid-show.

Here's the deal ... Brennan Heart headlined a show at Exchange LA -- a popular local nightclub/music venue. Lucky Rabbit, TYEGUYS and JayR were also slated to take the stage.

But, it seems they weren't all able to -- 'cause part of the ceiling came down right in the middle of the crowd during the show, halting it in its tracks.

Clips of the venue after the crash are all over social media with some users claiming they were there and were either hit or nearly hit by the falling debris ... not exactly the most fun concert experience.

The aftermath's a bit chaotic, with the music cut and show shut down almost immediately while security escorted people out of the building ... check out the message on the all-red screen too -- the venue wasn't messin' around.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt or why exactly the ceiling collapsed ... it's an older building and the rain's been beating up on SoCal for a few days now -- but, quite frankly we don't know.

We have reached out to Exchange LA ... no word back yet.