Exchange LA's Ceiling Partially Collapses Mid-Concert

Exchange LA Watch Out Below!!! Ceiling Partially Collapses Mid-Show

1/21/2024 5:30 PM PT
CEILING COLLAPSE CHAOS
Tik Tok / @paratie / @staticrun / @hercreator

EDM artists at a concert in Los Angeles blew the roof off the place Saturday night ... and we mean that kinda literally -- 'cause part of the ceiling collapsed mid-show.

Here's the deal ... Brennan Heart headlined a show at Exchange LA -- a popular local nightclub/music venue. Lucky Rabbit, TYEGUYS and JayR were also slated to take the stage.

Tik Tok / @staticrun

But, it seems they weren't all able to -- 'cause part of the ceiling came down right in the middle of the crowd during the show, halting it in its tracks.

Tik Tok / @paratie

Clips of the venue after the crash are all over social media with some users claiming they were there and were either hit or nearly hit by the falling debris ... not exactly the most fun concert experience.

Tik Tok / @paratie

The aftermath's a bit chaotic, with the music cut and show shut down almost immediately while security escorted people out of the building ... check out the message on the all-red screen too -- the venue wasn't messin' around.

Tik Tok / @hercreator

It's not clear if anyone was hurt or why exactly the ceiling collapsed ... it's an older building and the rain's been beating up on SoCal for a few days now -- but, quite frankly we don't know.

We have reached out to Exchange LA ... no word back yet.

Tik Tok / @hercreator

The one thing we do know ... sometimes when Chicken Little says the sky's falling -- maybe look up!!!

