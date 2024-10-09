Elon Musk Says UFOs Are Classified Government Tech, Not Aliens

Elon Musk needs a close encounter before he's ready to say aliens have visited Earth ... arguing UFOs are probably classified government technology, not evidence of extraterrestrial life.

The controversial tech billionaire sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, posted to X, this week ... and, the two got right down to all the UFOs people have filmed recently -- and, while Elon says he knows the unidentified flying objects are real, he's still yet to see an alien body.

EM says SpaceX alone has around 6,000 satellites out in space ... and, he says they've never had to move out of Marvin the Martian's way. Basically, if aliens exist ... where are they?

When Tucker mentions the UFOs, Elon says governments -- ours, and others -- often work in secret ... so, if they're developing a new type of aircraft, they can't admit it anyway.

That said, watch until the end ... sounds like the second Elon sees concrete proof of aliens on Earth, his more than 200 million X followers will be the first to hear it.

Worth noting ... Musk's own creations have been confused with UFOs from time to time. Remember, late last year SpaceX's Starlink took off -- and got a lot of people in Texas crying "Aliens!"

Still, several UFO whistleblowers have testified before Congress about government cover-ups when it comes to out-of-this-world visits ... so, maybe Elon's proof is closer than even he thinks.