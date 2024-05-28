Alleged UFO Spotted in New York During Blue Angels Show, Zips Across Sky

Play video content TMZ.com

Another alleged UFO has been spotted in New York City -- if you buy this blink-and-you'll-miss-it footage, that is ... which looks eerily similar to other sightings of late.

Check out this video obtained by TMZ ... which lasts no more than a nanosecond, but where an unidentified object whizzes across a clear blue sky during a Blue Angels demonstration in Long Island last Friday.

The object in-question moves at a wildly fast speed ... as one of the planes does its thing in the air -- and considering this is a super hornet jet we're looking at, it's damn impressive.

For those unfamiliar with the Blue Angels, they are the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron. So, they know a thing or two about speed ... and yet, this *thing* is going faster!

This is the 2nd alleged UFO sighting in NY in recent months, BTW ... and the other one in the Empire State looked awfully similar to this -- with something whizzing across the sky.

Remember, a woman, named Michelle Reyes, claimed to capture evidence of a UFO while flying high above LaGuardia Airport. In her video, a dark, cylinder object zipped across the sky as she filmed the NYC landscape from the plane window.

At the time, Michelle said she reported her sighting to the FAA ... but had yet to hear back from them.

These sightings remind us quite a bit of one report from 2020 ... where a Long Beach, CA resident captured a UFO-like object making its way across the sky.

As we previously reported, the resident wasn't sure if the object was a drone ... but made it clear the footage was in no way doctored.

Don't expect to be blasted off to another galaxy anytime soon, however, as the Pentagon released a case study in March reviewing 8 decades of alleged UFO sightings ... stating they had ZERO evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence.