Iconic 'Beetlejuice' House Now Available on Airbnb

Dust off your handbook for the recently deceased, because you're going to need it for Airbnb's newest listing ... an abode inspired by "Beetlejuice."

Check it out ... the Deetz residence featured heavily in the first "Beetlejuice" film and its sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is now available for a visit through Airbnb's Icons program.

The residence, located in the small hamlet of Hillsborough, New Jersey, will transport a group of guests into the world of "Beetlejuice" ... including artwork done by Catherine O'Hara's Delia, the Maitlands' miniature of the town, and even a portal into The Afterlife -- where you may stumble upon a ghoul or two.

Airbnb's new offering comes amid "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'"s impressive showing at the box office ... where the Tim Burton flick brought in over $400 million worldwide. The sequel project brought back Michael Keaton's titular "ghost with the most" and Winona Ryder's strange and unusual Lydia Deetz.

Jenna Ortega was also drawn into the fold for this new chapter ... playing Lydia's surly daughter Astrid ... who has her own tangle with the undead.

'Beetlejuice' fans will be able to request their stay at the Deetz home starting Wednesday through November 4. Ten groups selected will get access to a rare experience ... 3-hour visits at the home ... with each group featuring no more than 6 people.

Do keep in mind, those booking the experience must be over 18 ... though, guests over 13 are allowed to attend.