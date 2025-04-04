Blake Lively Donut Shop Cleared by Health Dept., Still Targeted by Trolls

The Connecticut donut shop under fire -- mostly by trolls -- after Blake Lively worked a shift without wearing a hairnet is cleared of any health code violations, TMZ has learned.

According to a Wilton Health Department document, which TMZ has seen, Rise Doughnut -- a small mom-and-pop biz -- was investigated after an "anonymous" complaint, and officials found zero violations. No fine was issued and the case is officially closed.

The department visit was trigged after people online were pissed Blake didn't put on a hair net, hat or tie back her hair while working and serving up the treats -- and as a result, they trolled the shop's Yelp page. And, at least one person filed an official complaint.

The barrage of negative reviews became so abusive -- left by people from all around the country -- the shop's Yelp Page had to be temporarily disabled, with Yelp explaining they're investigating "whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events."

While some people might have had a legit bone to pick for sanitary concerns ... it's safe to assume others were simply hating on Blake because of her ongoing legal war with Justin Baldoni.

Play video content TMZ.com

A source close to Blake told us ... “The so-called complaints are from people who have never been there and who don’t even live in Connecticut. Targeting a lovely, small, family-owned business is a new low in the retaliation campaign."