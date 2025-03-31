Blake Lively Shows Up for Work at Connecticut Donut Shop Amid Legal Drama

Blake Lively took a break from her legal woes to sprinkle in some fun -- literally -- by hopping behind a Connecticut donut counter to surprise customers with some sweet treats!

The actress hit up her pal’s donut shop, Rise Doughnut, in Wilton, CT, over the weekend, and documented it all on her IG Stories, posting a pic of a giant kitchen mixer and declaring it her "happy place."

Blake’s tight with the shop’s owner, and according to People, she was all smiles during her visit Sunday.

One customer even told his kid that Blake’s hubby, Ryan Reynolds, plays Deadpool -- just to really hammer home how random it was to have a surprise A-list visit at their local donut shop.

Blake’s donut-run vibes were pretty much the opposite of her bitter legal battle with former "It Ends with Us" costar and director Justin Baldoni.

She kicked it off, suing him in December, alleging he sexually harassed her on set and then used the media to smear her name.

Baldoni fired back, just recently filing a whopping $400 million suit against Blake, Ryan, and publicist Leslie Sloane through his production company, Wayfarer Studios. A trial is set for March 9, 2026.