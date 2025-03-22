Taylor Swift Returns To IG To Support Pal Selena Gomez Amid Blake Lively Fallout

Taylor Swift is back on IG after a long break, focusing her energy on her longtime pal Selena Gomez after some serious fallout with her former friend Blake Lively.

The singer came in hot after a 100-day hiatus, using her return to shout out Selena’s new album "I Said I Love You First" with her fiancé Benny Blanco -- making the post Saturday morning after her last update in early Dec, where she honored her final Eras Tour concert in Vancouver.

TS dropped a link to the newly-released album, writing, "@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD."

While Taylor's showering Selena with love, Blake hasn’t been so lucky. TMZ reported back in Feb that Taylor was pissed after Blake dragged her into the legal drama surrounding "It Ends With Us."

Sources told us Taylor never took sides in the script dispute between Blake and Justin Baldoni. She also denied several key claims made via Blake and was particularly upset after the actress name-dropped her as "dragon" in the legal drama.