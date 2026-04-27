Kendra Duggar's No-Contact Order Dissolved After Her Not Guilty Plea

Joseph Duggar's wife Kendra is back in court over her own criminal case ... and she just scored a major legal win after getting a no-contact order lifted.

According to new court docs obtained by TMZ, Kendra's attorney, Travis W. Story, filed an entry of appearance on her behalf last week and entered a not guilty plea to charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

Her legal team also asked the court to dissolve a no-contact order that had been put in place on March 20 ... arguing the alleged victims wanted contact with Kendra restored, that she had complied with all conditions of the order, and that continued restrictions were preventing important third-party evaluations tied to the case.

The judge agreed ... signing an order on April 17 that dissolved the no-contact order in its entirety.

The ruling also allows the Arkansas Department of Human Services to supervise and help facilitate reunification between Kendra and the individuals who were previously protected under the order.

As we previously reported, Kendra was arrested last month after cops went to the family compound in Washington County with a warrant but initially couldn't find her. She was later taken into custody and released from jail on bond.

Play video content Video: Kendra Duggar Asks Joseph If He Loves Her After Arrests in Jail Call Washington County Jail

Her legal troubles came just days after husband and "19 Kids and Counting" star Joseph was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor in Florida over allegations involving a now-14-year-old girl, who recently made allegations about a 2020 family trip to Panama City Beach when she was 9.

Joseph is also facing four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment in Arkansas -- the same charges Kendra is now fighting there.