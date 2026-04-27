Officials Reveal Suspect's Timeline Before White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

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FBI Director Kash Patel, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro spoke Monday afternoon about the man accused of opening fire during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and how he moved in the hours leading up to the terrifying attack Saturday night.

The officials gave an official breakdown of the timeline leading up to the black-tie event … stating Cole Allen -- a 31-year-old part-time teacher from Torrance, California -- initially made his hotel reservation on April 6, booking a three-night stay for April 24-26.

He departed Los Angeles by train last Tuesday and made a stop in Chicago on Thursday. The next day, he arrived in D.C. and checked into the Washington Hilton Friday afternoon, the officials said.

The press conference was held shortly after Allen was arraigned on three charges in D.C. federal court -- attempting to assassinate the president, transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He did not enter a plea.

At 8:40 PM Saturday -- after President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and other members of his cabinet had arrived to the Hilton -- Allen allegedly approached a security checkpoint at the terrace level of the hotel, which is one floor above where the dinner was being held.

He allegedly ran through a security checkpoint holding a long gun … when Secret Service officers heard a loud gunshot. One officer was shot in the chest, but he was wearing a ballistics vest and was not seriously injured. He fired five times at Allen, who was not shot ... but fell to the ground and was arrested.

Officials noted that Allen was not injured during the incident.

Allen was carrying a 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a .38 semiautomatic handgun, at least three knives, and “all kinds of paraphernalia,” Pirro said … adding he purchased the guns in California.

Patel said, “America should be proud this FBI acted with the urgency that was needed for the moment we had to answer” and that “in less than 48 hours, you know almost every single thing we know. And what we have not told you yet, we will tell you in short order.”

He added: "This one hits a little differently. We were all there."

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