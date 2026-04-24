FBI Director Kash Patel Previously Admitted to 2 Alcohol-Related Arrests
FBI Director Kash Patel 2 Alcohol-Related Arrests In College, Law School
FBI Director Kash Patel is suing over claims he's been drunk on the job ... but he reportedly admitted in the past to twice being arrested for alcohol-related offenses around 2 decades ago.
When Patel worked for the Miami-Dade County Public Defender's Office back in the day, he wrote a letter elaborating on a couple disclosures from his Florida Bar application, which related to his past arrests.
Patel wrote he was arrested for public intoxication in February 2001 when he was a junior at the University of Richmond. He said he was under 21 years of age at the time and had two drinks before getting booted from the crowd at a Richmond basketball game for "excessive" cheering. He said he paid a fine.
Patel said in February/March 2005 -- when he was a law student at Pace University in New York -- he went out celebrating with friends and had some drinks at local bars. He said they walked home from the bars and "in a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home." Patel said before he could piss, a police cruiser stopped the group and arrested them for public urination. He said he paid a fine.
In an article published last week, The Atlantic reported Patel "has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences."
Patel fired back with a $250 million defamation lawsuit.