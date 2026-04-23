Any Rep. Who Thinks Congress Is Doing Good Job Should Be Booted Out

Congressmen Jim Himes, Tim Burchett School Children Get Less Time Off than Congress!!!
The American people aren't the only ones who think Congress is doing a terrible job ... turns out members of Congress are also believers.
Rep. Jim Himes didn't argue with Charlie, who said straight up ... school children get less time off than members of Congress. Members have just left for a 4-day weekend and will have another week off at the beginning of May -- the same time DHS will run out of money to pay federal workers. And remember, they just came off a 2-week Easter break.
The congressman from Connecticut said Congress is getting ZERO accomplished, so it was kinda depressing to hear him, except for the Australian joke he road-tested on our favorite Aussie.
Ditto for Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who says gutlessness is a tradition in Congress, which he finds "repulsive." Burchett says if your congressman or congresswoman likes the way D.C. is working, then he's all for the TMZ battle cry ... Out With Their Asses!!!