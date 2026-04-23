Any Rep. Who Thinks Congress Is Doing Good Job Should Be Booted Out

Play video content Video: Rep. Jim Himes Says Congress Gets Too Much Time Off TMZ.com

The American people aren't the only ones who think Congress is doing a terrible job ... turns out members of Congress are also believers.

Rep. Jim Himes didn't argue with Charlie, who said straight up ... school children get less time off than members of Congress. Members have just left for a 4-day weekend and will have another week off at the beginning of May -- the same time DHS will run out of money to pay federal workers. And remember, they just came off a 2-week Easter break.

The congressman from Connecticut said Congress is getting ZERO accomplished, so it was kinda depressing to hear him, except for the Australian joke he road-tested on our favorite Aussie.

Play video content Video: Tim Burchett Gets Blunt About Congress TMZ.com