Medical Examiner Says Celeste Rivas Was Killed By Penetrating Injuries

Celeste Rivas' cause of death has just been revealed ... and the medical examiner in Los Angeles says she was killed by multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The M.E. says there are "2 penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries. The wound -- [3/4 inch length and 1.5 inches deep] -- on the upper abdomen penetrates the liver, and the wound on the left chest -- [9/16 inch length and 2 inches deep] penetrates one of the left intercostal spaces, with disruption of the adjacent ribs' cortical surfaces."

It's interesting that the M.E. uses the word "may," which is something the defense will jump on.

This will also be an interesting issue at trial ... the autopsy report says there is a "presumptive positive" for methamphetamine and MDMA, but there was another screening, which says methamphetamine was inconclusive and MDMA was not detected. The report says Celeste may have had alcohol in her system, but it did not contribute to her death.

The body was badly decomposed -- her head was "partially skeletonized with an absent left eye."

Her remains were found in a black body bag and a black trash bag in D4vd's Tesla.

The Medical Examiner also confirms what we were told last week by a high-ranking source in the Los Angeles Police Department ... Celeste's manner of death is homicide.

Prosecutors allege D4vd murdered Celeste with a "sharp instrument" on April 23, 2025, and then waited a couple of weeks to cut up her body and stuff it in two bags. He then allegedly kept the bags in his Tesla front trunk for four months until they were discovered in September 2025 after the car was towed to a tow yard.

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Cops say the state of the body when found made it difficult for the Medical Examiner to figure out the cause and manner of death ... the body was severely decomposed.