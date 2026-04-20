D4vd Rental Where Celeste Rivas Spent Time Before Her Death Hits Market

The Hollywood Hills home where D4vd had been living and where Celeste Rivas Hernandez spent time prior to her death is back up for rent ... marketed as a peaceful luxury escape despite its unsettling ties.

TMZ has learned the property, tucked along a quiet Hollywood Hills street, quietly hit the rental market about three weeks ago -- fully furnished with high end finishes, a private pool, and seamless indoor-outdoor living -- and it's going for $23,950 a month.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath home spans about 4,300 square feet. Outside, terraces and lounge areas surround a secluded pool, creating a private, resort-like hillside setting.

This is the same property raided by the LAPD in September 2025 during the investigation, with officers swarming the home after a body was discovered in D4vd's Tesla.

Play video content Video: Police Activity at D4vd Affiliated House Seen From Sky FOX 11 Los Angeles

In October 2025 we obtained photos showing crews hauling items out of the home and clearing it following D4vd's departure ... a major cleanup effort after the investigation intensified.

Prosecutors say Celeste was at the residence in April 2025 -- in the period before her death --- after allegedly being invited there by D4vd.

As we reported ... D4vd was arrested last week and has been charged with murder in connection to her death and pled not guilty Monday, with his attorneys insisting he'll be cleared.

The property is quietly being shopped ... showings by appointment only, qualified applicants required.

Play video content Video: Several LAPD Detectives at the Scene of D4vd's Arrest TMZ.com

The listing highlights its calm setting and proximity to dining and nightlife, but with strict rules ... tenants pay utilities, no pets, and must agree to a social media policy.