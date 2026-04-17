See LAPD Detectives at the Scene of D4vd's Arrest

Play video content Video: Several LAPD Detectives at the Scene of D4vd's Arrest TMZ.com

The Los Angeles Police Department had a busy night Thursday -- they arrested singer D4vd at a Los Angeles rental he was at ... and we've got more footage from the scene.

You can see the luxury home -- just a rock's throw away from the iconic Chateau Marmont -- is buzzing with members of the LAPD even after their colleagues whisked the rapper away to the clink. We're told detectives searched the home for over an hour.

Our sources tell us the robbery-homicide and gangs and narcotics divisions of the LAPD, plus its K9 unit, were present.

You can also see we got close-up photos of the rental home, which still has a "For Lease" sign in its front yard. It might look pretty average from the front, but the place has way more going on than meets the eye. It boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths across 3,000 square feet, plus an in-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a stone patio.

As you know, D4vd was taken to LAPD's 77th Street Station jail on Thursday night, 7 months after Celeste Rivas' decomposing body was found in a Tesla linked to him.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

We do know the pair had some sort of long-term relationship, and Celeste's mom even told us she knew her daughter had a boyfriend named David.