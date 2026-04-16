D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavily Armed Police Presence

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

TMZ has obtained exclusive video showing singer D4vd being arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas and the scene is intense.

In the footage, obtained by TMZ, law enforcement is seen taking D4vd into custody shortly after 5 PM Thursday in the Hollywood Hills, not far off the Sunset Strip.

The footage shows officers heavily armed, carrying guns, and some wearing tactical helmets and protective gear, underscoring just how seriously authorities were treating the arrest of the singer.

TMZ has also obtained photos of the scene outside a home D4vd was staying at when cops took him into custody Thursday.

As we reported ... the Los Angeles Police Department took the singer into police custody Thursday for the murder of 14-year-old Rivas.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office told us it's aware D4vd was arrested. They say the case is expected to be submitted to the Major Crimes Division, where prosecutors will evaluate the evidence to decide if charges are warranted.