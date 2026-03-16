Attorney Mark Geragos on Why Neo Could End Up Being D4vd's Worst Nightmare

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D4vd's former good friend Neo appears to have turned against him in the Celeste Rivas death investigation, and attorney Mark Geragos tells us Neo could be D4vd's worst nightmare.

Geragos tells TMZ ... Neo likely invoked the Fifth Amendment before a grand jury and may be currently negotiating immunity in exchange for cooperating with authorities.

Geragos says ... "Neo is now focused on D4vd and he is telling the story as he knows it, and this is D4vd's worst nightmare."

TMZ broke the story ... Neo has broken with D4vd, calling him a "d**khead" and saying he has a lot more information about the case than has been reported.

Our sources say it's all but a done deal that D4vd will be indicted for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Our sources add that Neo is an important witness in her disappearance and how she ended up in the trunk of D4vd's car.