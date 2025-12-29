D4vd Likely to Be Indicted by Grand Jury in Celeste Rivas Murder

Singer D4vd will likely face murder charges for the death of Celeste Rivas, and that's because the grand jury that's hearing the case will be asked to hand down an indictment ... sources tell TMZ.

There was a report last month that the grand jury was an "investigative" grand jury ... a grand jury that helps authorities gather evidence but one that does not indict. An investigative grand jury can be useful to subpoena and then force uncooperative witnesses to testify.

Our sources say, however, the grand jury that has been hearing witnesses in the Celeste Rivas murder is actually one that will vote on indictments, and multiple sources tell TMZ that authorities -- including prosecutor Beth Silverman -- believe D4vd was involved in the death of Rivas.

TMZ broke the story ... earlier this month D4vd's day-to-day manager, Robert Morgenroth, testified for days. A TMZ reporter heard Morgenroth tell his lawyer in the courtroom hallway, Silverman was "very pushy" as to why he didn't call the police. He said he responded by saying it wasn't his responsibility and his job was to make sure D4vd's tour kept going.

Grand juries generally do what prosecutors want ... in no small part because the target -- in this case D4vd -- has no right to present a defense.