Mark Geragos Backs Medical Examiner in Beef With LAPD Over Celeste Rivas Death Info Release

Mark Geragos says the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is right to want transparency in the Celeste Rivas case ... and he's commending the M.E. for speaking out against the LAPD after cops obtained a court order blocking the M.E. from releasing records on the 14-year-old's death.

The famed defense attorney joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked him about the recent tug-of-war between the M.E. and the LAPD as it relates to Celeste, the young girl whose decomposing body was found in the trunk of singer D4vd's Tesla.

Police went to a judge and got a security hold on information regarding Celeste's death as LAPD continues to investigate ... and then the M.E., Dr. Odey Ukpo, put out a statement saying they want "full transparency" and are questioning the purpose and benefit of security holds.

Geragos says his opinion has changed over the years and explains why he's now of the mind that the more information is out in public before a trial, the better.

What's more, Geragos thinks the LAPD told the judge who issued the order that their investigation was being compromised by leaks from the coroner.

TMZ broke the story ... the LAPD is considering Celeste's death a homicide, and D4vd is a suspect. We're also told there is a second suspect who may have assisted in dismembering her body.

As we reported, our sources say the M.E. may not be able to determine cause or manner of death because of the poor state Celeste's body was in when it was discovered.

LAPD sources have told us the relationship between the M.E. and the LAPD has been strained over the last few years.