Latto Seems to Shade Cardi B on New Album

Cardi B's sorry for dissing Latto as a "p***y ass" ... but it doesn't sound like Latto accepted the apology ... 'cause Big Mama seems to be dissing Cardi on her new album.

On her new track "Gimme Dat" Latto raps ... "Bitch said what? Let’s clock it / Really got a Hermes store in my closet / Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n**** ain’t already bought it."

Latto's lyrics appear to be in response to a leaked phone call Cardi and Ice Spice's manager, where Latto catches a stray as Cardi threatens to knock Ice Spice "the f*** out," adding ... "You think I'm f***ing p***y-ass Latto?!"

When the call leaked last year, Cardi immediately apologized on social media, saying she was "ranting and hot" and respected Latto and her team.

But it sounds like Latto doesn't want Cardi's apology bag ... because she also raps, "Wish a bitch would get in that booth/ I’m callin’ up PlaqueBoyMax."

The streamer has a connection to Cardi ... she shouted him out during this year's Super Bowl LX flag football game.

Play video content Video: Latto Confirms Cardi B Friendship, Has Words For Rival Female Rappers TMZ.com

When we caught up with Latto back in September -- the day before the phone call leaked -- she only had good things to say about Cardi ... but now she's singing a whole different tune ... literally.

Latto did share some good news on her album, though ... seemingly confirming her baby's gender.