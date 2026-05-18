Latto & 21 Savage Pose Together at Star-Studded Baby Shower, Watch!

Latto's been documenting her "Big Mama" journey both in the studio and IRL ... and it seems her man 21 Savage has been by her side the whole time.

On Monday, the rapper shared a sweet montage of her entire pregnancy journey, including a clip from an ultrasound appointment.

While she films her belly, you can see a tattooed arm -- with ink that matches 21 Savage's -- moving the ultrasound probe across her stomach.

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The new video also includes shots from her star-studded baby shower, with A-list attendees like Usher, Sexyy Red and Angel Reese.

In one clip, you can see 21 Savage is there, too, sporting a white tee as he talks to the other guests. In the clip right before, you can see a man standing with Latto while she holds her baby bump.

And even though his face is out of frame ... he's got the same tats as 21 and is sporting a white-on-white fit.

Not to mention, the party featured dagger decor that looks an awful lot like the image associated with the "Redrum" rapper.

Towards the end of the montage, a clip shows Latto at 37 weeks, crying because she can't wait to give birth. She says ... "I'm so ready to meet my baby."

But the most exciting part? It ends with a slate that reads "5/29" -- the date her new album "Big Mama" drops -- over audio that sounds like the Grammy nominee giving birth.

You can hear someone saying "go go go go go go go" while hospital monitors beep in the background.