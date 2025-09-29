Latto Confirms 21 Savage Dating Rumors, Refers to Him as 'Husband'

Play video content TMZ.com

Latto was out in NYC on Monday and told TMZ Hip Hop she couldn't wait to sample all the succulent dishes the city has to offer -- especially since she's dining with her baby, 21 Savage!!!

We asked the superstar rapper if she was tired of all the long-standing speculation and snooping surrounding her and 21's relationship, but nope, that's her man with the plan -- and she even labels him as her husband!!!

Latto and 21 have been linked together for several years ... but still saw their solo rap careers thrive with platinum certifications, Drake collaborations, while keeping their union under wraps.

Latto & 21 Savage finally spotted together after hiding their relationship for years.😭 pic.twitter.com/aJheIVvE3d — ໊ (@BardisMedia) August 29, 2025 @BardisMedia

Over the summer, grainy images surfaced of Latto and 21 together on a tropical vacation and local workers confirmed their presence.

Now that the cat's out of the bag -- they're not tripping and fans shouldn't either if you seem them runnin' around town with big energy.