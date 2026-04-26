Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down During Broadway Show After Klay Thompson Split

Megan Thee Stallion appeared to fight back tears during a Broadway performance of "Moulin Rouge!" ... just hours after revealing her split from Klay Thompson.

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The Houston rapper hit the stage like usual Saturday night, but as the crowd erupted in cheers for her during the end of the show, Megan appeared overcome with emotion -- briefly pausing the performance.

In video posted online, Megan appears visibly choked up ... pausing briefly to fight back tears as she pushes through the moment before continuing to the end of the show.

The emotional showing comes on the heels of Megan confirming she and Klay have gone their separate ways ... with Meg, through her rep, telling us, "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward."

She hasn’t publicly gone into detail about what specifically led to the breakup, though she appeared to accuse the NBA star of "cheating" on her IG Story.

Still, the timing isn’t lost on fans, who flooded social media pointing out how the heartbreak may have been spilling into her performance.