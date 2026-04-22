'90 Day Fiancé' Star Paul Staehle Divorce From Karine Final After Messy Breakup

"90 Day Fiancé" star Paul Staehle and his now former wife Karine are dunzo ... the two are officially divorced, TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the judge in their case signed off on their divorce on April 13 after Karine filed a petition to dissolve the marriage back in February 2026.

The docs say the two separated more than a year ago and have been living apart for more than 60 days.

In addition, the judge found the marriage was considered "irretrievably broken and there was no reasonable prospect of reconciliation."

According to the docs, the parties entered into a settlement agreement in Brazil back in January, which was subsequently filed with the court in Jefferson County, Kentucky. The details of the agreement have not been disclosed.