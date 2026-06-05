Porn Star Drake Von's Accuser Tells Cops She Couldn't Breathe During Alleged Attack, On Video

Drake Von's female accuser gives a disturbing account of his alleged attack in newly released body camera footage, telling cops she couldn't breathe and briefly lost consciousness.

In the footage, obtained by TMZ, the woman tells Las Vegas cops Von was on top of her and she couldn't breathe as she tried to get him off. She says she eventually kicked him and broke free, but claims Von snatched her cellphone during the struggle.

The woman says she believes she briefly blacked out after Von allegedly restricted her breathing, telling officers she couldn't remember anything for about two seconds.

She claims Von then slammed her to the ground, refused to return her phone, and told her to get on her knees and beg if she really wanted it back.

According to the woman, she eventually escaped and ran off to call 911.

The footage also features her showing cops bruises and scrapes on her hands and knees, which officers photographed as part of their investigation.

Another portion of the video shows officers speaking with Von's twin brother, Jordan, outside a home connected to the investigation. Police tell him allegations of strangulation and domestic violence have been made against Von. Jordan appears reluctant to answer some questions, and officers inform him they are executing a search warrant at the residence.

Von has denied the allegations.

In a statement to TMZ following his arrest he said, "All allegations are false, charges will be dropped, and it was all a misunderstanding." He also slammed the case as a "publicity stunt."