Famous Gay Porn Star Drake Von Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Drake Von -- an award-winning gay porn star -- is cooling his heels in a Las Vegas jail cell after getting arrested for allegedly trying to strangle his partner ... TMZ has learned.

Court records, seen by TMZ, show Von, whose real name is Dawson Bacon, was busted Tuesday by police and charged with two felonies -- domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Von was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

A rep for the Las Vegas Metro PD tells TMZ ... Von is accused of attempting to strangle his partner at a palatial million-dollar home in Vegas. The rep did not provide additional details.

As for Von's career ... it appears he's been doing gay porn since the age of 18 and is well known for taking the dominant role in his sex scenes. Von and his identical twin brother also started their own OnlyFans account, "The Baconator Twins."

And get this ... Von was nominated for 8 awards at the 2024 GayVN Awards — honoring work in the gay porn industry. Von took home two winning statues for Favorite Twink and Favorite C***.