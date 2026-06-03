Woman Arrested at Chris Brown’s L.A. Home, Days After Man Apprehended
Chris Brown Drama Erupts at L.A. Home ... Woman Arrested
Chris Brown continues to deal with scary situations at his L.A. mansion … with yet another person arrested at the property, TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, LAPD was called to the entertainer’s $3.8 million 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 5:55 pm on June 2.
Sources tell TMZ the initial call to police came in as a burglary suspect at the home. The caller told the 911 operator that a female had broken into the home.
We’re told the LAPD arrived and took a female into custody for trespassing. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the woman never made it into the home.
The incident comes days after Chris dealt with a man being arrested outside his home ... only to be rearrested when he showed up at the home again after being released from custody ... and then taken into custody for a third time after showing up again at Chris' pad.