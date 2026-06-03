Woman Arrested at Chris Brown’s L.A. Home, Days After Man Apprehended

Chris Brown continues to deal with scary situations at his L.A. mansion … with yet another person arrested at the property, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, LAPD was called to the entertainer’s $3.8 million 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 5:55 pm on June 2.

Sources tell TMZ the initial call to police came in as a burglary suspect at the home. The caller told the 911 operator that a female had broken into the home.

We’re told the LAPD arrived and took a female into custody for trespassing. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the woman never made it into the home.