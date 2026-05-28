Chris Brown's Security Head Says He Paid Ex-Housekeeper 5-Figure Sum After Dog Attack

Chris Brown's security guard says he personally handed over close to $40K to the singer's ex-housekeeper after his dog allegedly attacked her ... according to the transcript of his deposition.

Emil Lewis -- the security supervisor for Chris Brown -- was deposed in the civil lawsuit against Brown and testified that he gave Maria Avila and her family $30,000 or $40,000 via personal checks and cash before and shortly after Christmas in 2020.

When asked why he decided to give them so much money, Lewis said he felt sorry for the family ... but adds he never discussed the payments with Brown.

As you know ... Avila is suing Brown for $90 million -- claiming his dog caused her severe injuries. She included gruesome photos of the alleged injuries in the lawsuit.

Avila filed documents earlier this month asking a judge not to let Brown's side present evidence of the payments Lewis says he made at trial. She claimed any such payments are irrelevant to liability or damages ... because it does not prove or disprove whether the actual attack took place, the nature and extent of her injuries, and whether Brown should be held responsible.

Brown is arguing Lewis' deposition makes the payments relevant ... claiming the payments show Lewis acknowledged liability for the incident and took responsibility.