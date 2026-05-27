John McClain, Michael Jackson Estate Co-Executor, Hospitalized After Fall Before Death

John McClain, the co-executor of Michael Jackson's estate and a veteran music executive and producer, had been hospitalized for nearly a week after a fall at his Malibu home left him with a broken arm before he died Tuesday afternoon ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... McClain was medevacked from Malibu to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries suffered in the fall over the last several days.

We're told he died Tuesday afternoon at the hospital from complications related to the fall. Our sources say McClain remained vibrant and creative right up until the end. We're told funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

TMZ broke the story Tuesday that McClain had died at 71.

John Branca, the co-executor of the Jackson estate, told TMZ ... "I am profoundly grieved at the loss of my partner and ‘brother’ John McClain." Branca added McClain was "one of the great innovators in the world of music and music marketing" and praised his passion, conviction and dedication to Jackson's legacy.

McClain and Branca were appointed co-executors of Jackson's estate in 2009 following the singer's death. Together, they transformed the estate into a multibillion-dollar empire and spearheaded projects including the "Michael" biopic, the Broadway musical, Cirque du Soleil productions, and "This Is It."