Boy From Viral Ring Camera BBQ Clip Receives Pizza Party Invite

Play video content Video: Clip of Kid Asking For BBQ Goes Viral Instagram/@miss_ari3

The woman from the viral BBQ leftovers clip is making sure the young boy leaves full next time around ... 'cause she's throwing him a pizza party after the video sparked a huge online debate.

Ariel Smith tells TMZ she and her boyfriend were caught totally off guard when a boy named Jacquez knocked on their door asking if they had any BBQ leftovers ... especially because, as she puts it, he "knocked like a grown man."

Watch it all play out as Ariel says they'd just finished bringing food in from the grill when the boy showed up ... and since they'd only made enough for themselves, there wasn’t much left to offer other than some Cheetos.

She added that they didn’t have their usual extra snacks because their son was away for the summer. Still ... the interaction stuck with her.

Ari later asked Jacquez when he wanted to come back over ... offering Wednesday or Thursday for a little driveway party with pizza, chips, drinks, and popsicles. She also made sure it was okay with his mother first ... and Jacquez picked today!

The Ring camera clip exploded online after Jacquez politely asked if the couple had leftovers from their cookout ... with some viewers calling the interaction wholesome, while others questioned why a child was going door-to-door asking strangers for food.