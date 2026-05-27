'Palm Beach Pete' Announces He's Running For Mayor In Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach Pete -- the guy who went viral for looking eerily like Jeffrey Epstein -- is now taking his notoriety to the ballot box ... announcing a run for mayor.

The viral sensation dropped the news on X with a full-on campaign-style selfie Wednesday, revealing he's officially entering the race to become Mayor of Palm Beach in the 2028 election.

This wasn't some random spur-of-the-moment post either. Pete was already decked out in a "Palm Beach Pete for Mayor '28" baseball cap -- because nothing screams political ambition quite like campaign merch.

He teased there's "more to come" too ... and even updated his bio to read, "Mayor Candidate, Town of Palm Beach 2028..." complete with a campaign website link.

Now, Pete's not exactly a longtime political heavyweight -- he's actually a retired commercial real estate exec and former Division 1 tennis player.

But lately, his biggest claim to fame has been the internet relentlessly comparing him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.