Spencer Pratt Loves Mexican Food, Eats It More Than Any White Person in L.A.

Spencer Pratt's run for L.A. mayor has people throwing around Donald Trump political comparisons -- but Spencer's making it crystal clear ... he's not riding that wave.

In a new profile, Spencer went all-in defending his love of Mexican culture -- noting he's probably eaten more Mexican food than any white guy in Los Angeles, claiming he's been hitting it around three times a week for the last decade.

The reality star turned mayor hopeful made the comments to Vanity Fair while weighing in on federal immigration enforcement -- saying he doesn't support ICE or the raids happening across the city.

That said, Spencer clarified he does support getting violent criminals off the streets -- saying murderers and rapists should go, making it sound less about immigration status and more about crime across the board.

And if his appetite's any proof ... he's put his money where his mouth is -- TMZ previously reported Spencer dropped around $8K at his go-to Mexican spot, Don Antonio's, hosting campaign fundraisers there.