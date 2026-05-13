Spencer Pratt Drops Serious $$$ at Fav Mexican Restaurant in Mayor Campaign

Spencer Pratt is an extremely loyal customer, dropping thousands at his favorite Mexican restaurant as part of his campaign for Los Angeles mayor ... TMZ has learned.

According to campaign docs, obtained by TMZ, Spencer spent a total of around $8K for fundraising events at Don Antonio's, on the Westside ... which has been Spencer and his wife Heidi's fav spot since they starred on "The Hills." The campaign docs cover the period between January 1, 2026 to April 18, 2026.

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You'll recall ... Spencer and Heidi often shot scenes for "The Hills" at Don Antonio's and have been praising the joint for years. On TikTok, Spencer often posts about his love of the spot.

Other expenses in the documents include nearly $4K spent at Nana's Kitchen, in the Valley, and more than $10K on an Airbnb for “spouse or staff travel.”

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Speaks At Campaign Event For L.A. Mayoral Race TMZ.com

The docs show Spencer raised $539K in the same time period, from January to April this year. Notable donors include "The Hills" star Doug Reinhardt, reality show producer Jeff Jenkins, and singer Katharine McPhee.