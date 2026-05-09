Spencer Pratt Says CBS Gave Interview Footage to Karen Bass' PR Team for Hit Piece

After The Hit Piece You Ran About Me!

Spencer Pratt has told CBS to go running for "The Hills" after accusing them of turning his recent interview with them into a hit piece.

The reality TV villain took to X on Saturday to flame CBS for allegedly turning over the footage from his interview at his scorched Pacific Palisades lot to Karen Bass' PR team so they could turn his campaign into a political "sideshow." He also didn't forget to troll Karen for her response to 2025's Pacific Palisades fires.

Spencer has also sworn off CBS for this ... saying they won't hear a peep from him if he serves as L.A.'s mayor for 8 years -- he's just gotta win back-to-back elections first, of course.

Not everyone is convinced CBS conspired against Spencer with the Bass campaign. Sources tell TMZ ... the network plans on airing the full interview with him today. We're also told no hand-off of footage occurred.

Check CBS' edited piece above to see if you think it's as much of a 'Hills' demo reel and hit piece collab as the potential future Mayor of L.A. says it is.