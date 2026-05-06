Los Angeles Mayor Candidates Take Debate Stage, Watch Live Stream

The race for the next mayor of Los Angeles is heating up ... with the top three candidates, including reality TV star Spencer Pratt, taking the debate stage ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Pratt is facing off against L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in a debate at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Bass is nearing the end of her first term as mayor of the city, after being elected in November 2022 ... she beat out real estate developer Rick Caruso back then, following her time serving in Congress and the California State Assembly.

Raman is in her second term as a city councilmember ... she graduated Harvard and MIT and represents District 4, which includes parts of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, the Hollywood Hills, Sherman Oaks, Encino, Studio City, Van Nuys and Reseda.

Spencer's famous for "The Hills" and for marrying Heidi Montag ... and he got into politics after the Palisades Fire last year burned down their Pacific Palisades home and charred the neighborhood where Spencer grew up.

He's been super critical of Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom over their handling of the devastating wildfires ... even calling for Bass to resign.

The primary election is set for June 2 ... if none of the candidates gets more than 50 percent, the top 2 finishers go to the general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.