Lakers' Governor Jeanie Buss Donates Max Amount to Spencer Pratt's Campaign

Jeanie Buss is used to watching the Los Angeles Lakers win ... and, now she's looking to bring that winning magic to the city's mayoral race -- throwing all her support behind Spencer Pratt.

According to paperwork filed by Pratt's campaign ... Buss made an $1,800 donation to Pratt for Mayor 2026 just last week.

Buss probably had more than $1,800 lying around in her couch cushions -- remember, she and her family agreed to sell a majority stake in the franchise to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter for $10 billion last year -- but, $1,800 is actually the most people are allowed to donate to a political candidate in the race.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Buss hasn't said anything yet on social media about endorsing Spencer's mayoral bid ... but maxing out her campaign contribution speaks for itself.

What's interesting is a Los Angeles Times report from last week says Spencer's racked up more money in donations than incumbent Karen Bass has this year ... bringing in $540K.

Councilmember Nithya Raman isn't far behind him with $530K ... while KB trails them both with $495K.

But it's worth noting that's just how much Bass has brought in in 2026 ... she's been fundraising for her re-election since 2024, and has scored about $2.3M in donations during that time.

Popularity-wise, it's a pretty tight race at the moment. Three different recent polls have shown Bass leading her opponents ... but not by much.

Most recently, a poll from UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs has the current mayor at 25%, Spencer at 11% and Nithya at 9%.

That means 11% of people seem to have no issue electing a reality star to a governing office ... an interesting stance considering the current presidential administration came about the same way.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Confident On L.A. Mayoral Race Chances TMZ.com

Of course, polls aren't set in stone ... the results that matter will happen when voters hit the booth for the June 2 primary.