Spencer Pratt Says He'll Easily Win L.A. Mayoral Race, Predicts Karen Bass Arrest

Spencer Pratt officially entered the 2026 race for mayor of Los Angeles

Spencer Pratt officially entered the 2026 race for mayor of Los Angeles this week ... and he says winning will be easy, because he says Mayor Karen Bass is probably going to jail!

Watch the video ... TMZ caught up with Spencer at a campaign event Wednesday, where he followed in the footsteps of another famous reality star who ran for office.

Spencer gave his opponent a pejorative nickname, "Karen Basura" -- that's Spanish for "trash" -- and predicted her arrest. Sound like anybody else you know? This man basically took Donald Trump's whole flow! Watch the second clip ... Spencer also delivered his plans for the city last night.

He told us, "Thankfully, before this event, the L.A. Times came out with what I've known since November ... that 'Karen Basura' has literally obstructed justice and took the LAFD after-action report and altered it, which is a crime."

Bass has denied the report she allegedly watered down of an after-action report that detailed alleged failings of the LAFD ... but Spencer didn't seem swayed. Bass has previously indicated she's not too concerned about Pratt's run.

As we reported ... the 42-year-old announced his mayoral bid last month on the first anniversary of the Pacific Palisades wildfire, which destroyed more than 6,000 structures -- including the house Spencer shared with wife Heidi Montag and their two sons.

