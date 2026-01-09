Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brody Jenner Supports Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor, Calls Reality TV a Hard Job

Brody Jenner Spencer Pratt Has My Vote ... Reality TV's a Tough Job, Too!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
brody jenner spencer pratt and karen bass getty 1
Getty

Spencer Pratt works as hard in reality TV as anyone who has a traditional 9-to-5 gig ... so says his fellow costar on "The Hills," Brody Jenner.

The son of Caitlyn Jenner took to social media to defend his pal after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office ridiculed his mayoral candidacy announcement ... calling it a little more than a publicity stunt to sell his new book.

brody jenner insta 1

Brody's telling people not to underestimate Spencer ... pointing out the guy has a degree in political science from USC -- but he chose to stick with reality TV because he recognized a great opportunity.

On top of being "one of the smartest people" Jenner knows, Pratt's also one of the hardest workers ... with Jenner asserting that shooting any TV show, even reality TV, is tough because of the packed filming schedule.

spencer pratt congressional hearing sub getty swipe
Getty

Brody claims it's often "more demanding than many traditional jobs" ... though we'd guess there are quite a few construction workers out there who might disagree.

010726_tmz_rob_reiner_promo_kal-v2
WHAT REALLY HAPPENED...
TMZ.com

Jenner wraps up his post by adding Pratt's got his vote ... because he's at least got the courage to stand up to corrupt career politicians who aren't moving the great state of California forward.

Pratt promised to "expose the system" when announcing his campaign ... with his main focus centering around the alleged mismanagement by L.A. politicians before, during and after the devastating Pacific Palisades fire in January 2025.

Dismissive local leaders beware ... looks like Spencer's got the support of some very famous friends.

Related articles