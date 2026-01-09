Brody Jenner Supports Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor, Calls Reality TV a Hard Job

Spencer Pratt works as hard in reality TV as anyone who has a traditional 9-to-5 gig ... so says his fellow costar on "The Hills," Brody Jenner.

The son of Caitlyn Jenner took to social media to defend his pal after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office ridiculed his mayoral candidacy announcement ... calling it a little more than a publicity stunt to sell his new book.

Brody's telling people not to underestimate Spencer ... pointing out the guy has a degree in political science from USC -- but he chose to stick with reality TV because he recognized a great opportunity.

On top of being "one of the smartest people" Jenner knows, Pratt's also one of the hardest workers ... with Jenner asserting that shooting any TV show, even reality TV, is tough because of the packed filming schedule.

Brody claims it's often "more demanding than many traditional jobs" ... though we'd guess there are quite a few construction workers out there who might disagree.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jenner wraps up his post by adding Pratt's got his vote ... because he's at least got the courage to stand up to corrupt career politicians who aren't moving the great state of California forward.

BREAKING: @spencerpratt announces candidacy for LA Mayor.



"This is not just a campaign. This is a mission. And we are going to expose the system!"



IT'S SHOWTIME https://t.co/ekabpCxId6 pic.twitter.com/1rKHjquejy — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) January 7, 2026 @Hotshot_Movie

Pratt promised to "expose the system" when announcing his campaign ... with his main focus centering around the alleged mismanagement by L.A. politicians before, during and after the devastating Pacific Palisades fire in January 2025.