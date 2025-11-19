Spencer Pratt Rips Gavin Newsom for Palisades Fire, Says Lawyers Are Dumb or Liars

Play video content

Spencer Pratt is heating up his beef with California Governor Gavin Newsom amid lawsuits over wildfires ... he says "Newsom's lawyers" are either bumbling idiots or the world's biggest liars.

The reality TV star hopped on social media and blasted Newsom over a section from a recent legal filing in a lawsuit where wildfire victims are going after the State of California.

Spencer says "Newsom's lawyers" are arguing Topanga State Park in Los Angeles County did not store large quantities of highly combustible gasoline before the January fires.

Fire victims, like Spencer, claim dead vegetation in Topanga State Park fueled the Palisades Fire that killed a dozen people and destroyed several thousand structures, including Spencer and Heidi Montag's home.

Spencer says Topanga State Park did have combustibles in the park ... he says it wasn't gasoline, but dead trees and vegetation ... and he says the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection considers vegetation as fire fuel.

Further making his point, Spencer points to a CAL FIRE Instagram post from Tuesday, where the state agency said vegetation management helps lower wildfire risk.

Spencer says Topanga State Park was surrounded by highly combustible fuel ... but the lawyers are playing word games to skirt state responsibility.

Play video content TMZ.com

While Spencer's directing his anger here towards Newsom, it's worth noting Newsom is not being sued in the lawsuit Spencer is referencing, nor is he a defendant in a separate suit Spencer and Heidi filed over the Palisades Fire.

Still, Spencer says the state dropped the ball when it comes to the January fires ... and it seems he feels like the buck stops with Newsom.