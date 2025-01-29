Spencer Pratt Says He'll Only Accept a Personal Apology From Andy Cohen

Spencer Pratt is willing to let go of his 14-year grudge towards Andy Cohen ... but only if the "Watch What Happens Live" host offers up a one-on-one apology to his wife, Heidi Montag.

Spencer tells TMZ ... he and Heidi are both open to an "I'm sorry" message from Andy, but require the Bravo personality to reach out directly to "The Hills" alum ... something he's still yet to do, despite issuing mea culpas on his radio show more than once.

Play video content SiriusXM

Per Spencer, he's seen Andy's recent apology, where the 'WWHL' star expressed regret over calling Heidi "trash" on TV nearly 15 years earlier ... but noted the contrite update didn't mean a whole lot since AC hadn't "reached out privately."

As Spencer put it ... Andy knows how to reach Heidi -- so, if and when he chooses to really say sorry, they'd be open to it.

Spencer adds he'll forgive and forget the whole thing if Andy also posts a video dancing to Heidi’s number 1 record, "I'll Do It."

Though, for now, it appears Spencer is standing by his anti-Andy stance.

Play video content TMZ.com

The reignited beef between the Pratts and Andy sparked after one fan suggested Heidi should join the next season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," given her return to the public eye after she and her husband became glimmers of light amid the harrowing Los Angeles wildfires.

At first, Spencer offered up a simple "no thanks" ... but later revealed the depths of the feud, when another fan encouraged SP to go on 'WWHL.'

Spencer hit back on X ... "The person who said he would rather scratch his eyes out than watch my wife … hard pass."

He later declared he'd rather sit "in my burned house rubble" than have his wife collaborate with Andy.

To be fair, Andy has never liked the idea of Heidi joining 'RHOBH,' explaining last year that her prior reality TV career would be too distracting for viewers.