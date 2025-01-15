Spencer Pratt Hypes Up Wife Heidi's Times Square Billboard After Fire Tragedy

Spencer Pratt is one proud husband ... hyping up his wife Heidi after she landed herself a Times Square billboard amid their wildfire tragedy.

As you know, "The Hills" alum has been actively promoting Heidi's 2010 album "Superficial" as a way to bring in some money after their Pacific Palisades home burned to the ground last week during the raging wildfires in L.A.

Fans and celebrity friends have jumped on Spencer's musical bandwagon by constantly streaming the album, resulting in Heidi's music soaring on the charts -- and a coveted billboard in New York City's Times Square.

Spencer proudly shared the update on Instagram Wednesday, where he thanked Linktree for sponsoring Heidi's billboard shout-out ... and confirmed the new advert was 100% real.

He wrote ... "This is not photoshop!!! Global pop superstar @heidimontag has a billboard right now in time square!!! Thank you @linktr.ee."

Spencer also provided the coordinates for the billboard -- 49th Street and Broadway -- for anyone who may want to take a gander or post about it on their social media accounts.

The reality TV veteran has been applauded for his response to the L.A. wildfire tragedy ... after he documented his real-time reaction to the loss, defended his celebrity peers, and, as we mentioned, rallied behind his wife during such a trying time.

The sentiment online is clear ... Spencer may just be in the running for "Husband of the Year."