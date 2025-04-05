UFC Fighter Henry Cejudo Body Slams Hit-and-Run Suspect

Play video content KNN News

UFC's Henry Cejudo is a great fighter ... and he is also a great neighbor 'cause he recently helped stop a hit-and-run suspect in his hood.

Here's the deal ... a speeding car crashed into the house right next door to Henry's in Phoenix last night -- and the visuals are wild!

The UFC star gave an interview shortly afterward ... and he said the driver of the car was going to book it after the crash and his neighbor tried to stop him, which is when the dude punched the neighbor.

At that point ... HC said he had no other choice but to go to work on the suspect ... which he did while wearing gold PJs -- and he ended up body-slamming the dude! Police finally arrived at the scene and made an arrest.

It's a miracle no one was seriously hurt at the scene ... although the suspect is likely pretty damn sore!

Henry is the former Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion ... and was at one time the youngest American Olympic gold medalist in wrestling history, winning the Summer Olympics in 2008.

Play video content TMZ Studios