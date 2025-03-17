Florida Man Steals Ambulance, Leads Police Chase, Arrested Chugging Beer, on Video

Play video content

Cops in Florida say a man stole an ambulance and led law enforcement on a wild car chase through the streets of Tampa ... finishing a can of beer before being dragged out of the driver's seat and thrown in handcuffs ... and it's all on video.

TMZ obtained dashcam footage from Saturday's police pursuit ... and it shows Florida Highway Patrol Troopers pursuing the ambulance as the emergency vehicle runs stop signs, swerves through traffic, drives on the wrong side of the road and nearly crashes into motorists.

When the driver finally pulls over, you see him down a canned drink -- cops say it was a beer -- before officers open the door and throw him to the ground.

We're told the pursuit started around 8:40 PM Saturday after Florida Highway Patrol says they got an alert about a Tampa Fire Rescue ambulance being stolen from HCA South Tampa Hospital.

Police say troopers found the ambulance about 10 minutes after the call came in, and attempted a traffic stop ... but the driver fled in the ambulance.

Play video content

Law enforcement says 43-year-old Tampa resident Michael J. Esquilin was the driver here ... and he was arrested on charges of burglary of an emergency vehicle, grand theft of an emergency vehicle, fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest, and DUI.