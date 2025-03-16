Police Officer Begs Man to Put Down Knife After He Climbs Out of Car in Lake, on Video

Officer Begs Man to Drop Knife After He Climbs Out of Crashed Car

A police officer in Texas begged and pleaded with a man to drop a knife ... saying she didn't want to shoot him -- and, the moment was captured on harrowing body cam footage.

The video -- released Saturday -- captured the officer-involved shooting from February ... when a San Antonio police officer arrived at a park where a man was climbing out of a car that crashed into the lake.

It's unclear exactly how the car ended up in the lake ... but, the man -- later identified as 30-year-old Chase Deckard-Thomas -- hops out of the car with little issues.

In the clip, the officer asks the man if he's alright ... before noticing he's got what looks like a knife in his pocket and pulls out her gun.

The officer asks him repeatedly to drop the knife -- screaming at the top of her lungs that she doesn't want to shoot him. However, Deckard-Thomas keeps coming ... and, eventually she shoots him.

Local reports say the man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. He survived and has been charged with aggravated assault against a police officer.