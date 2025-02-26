'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Will Serve 1 Year in Prison for DUI Crash

Karen Huger will serve a year in prison after being found guilty of DUI ... TMZ has confirmed.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" star was in a Maryland court Wednesday, where she was sentenced to two years in prison, with a year suspended ... meaning she'll only actually serve a year maximum.

The State's Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... Karen will pay $2,900 in fines. She cannot drive at all for a year after her release. She also received 5 years of supervised probation upon release with interlock (once she’s allowed to drive again). If there are no violations it becomes unsupervised after 3 years.

KH was facing up to two years behind bars after being arrested for the fourth time, because this most recent incident was her fourth "alcohol-related traffic case," according to documents filed by prosecutors. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Huger will report to prison today to begin her sentence.

As we told you ... late last year a jury convicted Huger on 7 of 8 charges prosecutors brought against her, including driving under the influence, negligent driving, failing to control her vehicle’s speed to avoid a collision, and failing to notify authorities of a change of address. She dodged a conviction on a reckless driving charge.

TMZ broke the story ... Huger was driving her 2017 Maserati in Potomac in March 2024 when she struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before colliding with a parking sign and coming to a halt just off the roadway.

Police body cam footage played for the jury in court showed Huger being questioned in the aftermath of the car accident.

At the time of the crash, Karen told TMZ ... she was driving in an emotional state after having dinner with a friend and discussing her "beloved" deceased mother. She said the conversation left her crying while trying to drive home and she says she swerved to avoid a car coming directly at her.