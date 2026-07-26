Influencer Allegedly Murdered By Husband After Pedophilia Accusations 911 Dispatch Revealed

Play video content Video: Influencer Allegedly Murdered by Husband After Pedophilia Accusations, 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Broadcastify.com

Newly obtained dispatch audio captures the frantic moments before authorities discovered influencer Sara Gilson and her estranged husband, Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey, dead inside their Oklahoma home.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, a 911 dispatcher tells responding officers they could hear a woman "screaming and crying" during a call connected to the residence in Owasso late Thursday night.

The dispatcher is heard saying "I'm trying to reach him back, but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying. Some sort of loud bang in the background" as the officer is seemingly referring to the caller who initially contacted authorities.

Another dispatcher is heard referencing "a male that we were looking for a few weeks ago after he got caught kissing a juvenile." It is unclear at this time if this is in reference to Duffey, but as we know Gilson accused him of pedophilia in a recent TikTok. By approximately 11:18 PM, responding officers advised dispatch they had arrived at the home.

As TMZ previously reported, police later found Gilson and Duffey dead inside the residence in what authorities have described as an apparent murder-suicide after a child living at the home reportedly found them and called cops.

According to court records reviewed by TMZ, Gilson filed for two protective orders against Duffey in 2021 ... and then another one last month. The most recent protective order had been extended through August 24, according to PEOPLE.

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Gilson and Duffey's deaths come less than two weeks after she participated in the viral "Netflix doc" TikTok trend. Gilson wrote "Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile."

She followed that up with a caption which reads, "I wish I was joking.”

The dispatch recording provides a chilling glimpse into the rapidly unfolding emergency in the minutes before officers reached the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.